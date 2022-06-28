It’s no secret the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” is hilarious, but which one would Rizwan Manji want to be with on a deserted island?

“That’s really hard,” he laughed. “I would pick Johnny Rose because he’s really just the funniest and I’d really think I’d be entertained all the time.” Rose being Eugene Levy, of course.

While the Canadian television sitcom ended in 2020, Manji is still booked and busy.

In the rom-com “Diamond in the Rough” he plays the CEO of a company the main character, Ariana Alvarez, wants to work for. Ariana is played by Samantha Boscarino from “Good Luck Charlie.”

“I don’t want to have any spoilers,” Manji said sheepishly. “But she does not get the job.”

When it comes to not landing a gig, Manji can relate. There have been a few auditions that just didn’t go his way and some of them weren’t that long ago.

“Oh, more than one and probably very recently,” he explained. “Especially since all the auditions now are on Zoom.”

The actor’s latest film is streaming on Creator+, which is “a platform of movies for Gen-Z, created by Gen-Z.” Manji said he was a fan of the script and just really wanted to be a part of the project.

“Diamond in the Rough” debuts Wednesday June 29 on Creator+.