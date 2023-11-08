The creator of the popular HBO series “The White Lotus” is teasing ahead to what he describes as a “supersized” Season 3 of the show.

Mike White told Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming season is “going to be longer, bigger, crazier.”

“I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing,” he explained. “I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

The third season is reportedly set to take place in Thailand.

White told the outlet he hopes to start filming “at the beginning of the year.” However, production has been put on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

The writers’ strike ended in October.

“I’m seriously finishing scripts,” White said. “Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast … I’m more than eager to get going.”

With the current work stoppage, Season 3 isn’t expected to premiere until 2025.

According to EW, Natasha Rothwell from Season 1 is set to return for Season 3. However, not many other details have been made public.

White has told the publication before that he’d like to bring back Connie Britton and John Gries’ characters. Gries famously played Jennifer Coolidge’s husband in the series.

“It would be easy to just be a full-on anthology, but I think it’s more fun to have little threads through the show,” he has said. “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season.”