Filming “The White Lotus” was an emotional rollercoaster for award-winning actress Sabrina Impacciatore.

“It was a big responsibility to play the general manager in the second season, after the first season, because Murray Bartlett had become such an icon on the show,” she explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “For the first five weeks, I couldn’t sleep at night, I was so anxious. I was crying and calling my mom, ‘Mom, I’m so scared.'”

While on set, she credited costar Michael Imperioli for helping her get through her first panic attack.

“The day before shooting, we had a rehearsal, and I had the first panic attack of my entire existence. (I was) crying, I was trembling, shaking. I was so scared,” she said. “I just met (Michael) and he took my shoulders and she said, ‘Sabrina, I feel the same,’ and he’s like my brother now. I wasn’t scared anymore. Somehow, he really made me feel so protected.”

The Italian actress plays Valentina, who is very different from her real-life persona. However, to process the feelings of the role, she said she put it all into that character.

To gear up for the job, Impacciatore watched Season 1 in just a night and quickly became a fan.

“I was eating the show like cherries. I fell in love with the series because it’s so brilliant. It’s so deep,” she gushed.

She had to tape her own audition, but a wrench was thrown into the plans when the actors, who were supposed to help her, both got COVID. However, she was able to get through it all thanks to a family member.

“It was a nightmare,” she exclaimed. “My brother was giving me lines and he’s not an actor.”

She said it took “10 hours,” but all that work paid off with her getting the gig.

“The White Lotus” airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on HBO and is also available to stream on HBO Max.