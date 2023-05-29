“Breaking Bad” aired its finale nearly a decade ago, but there are some scenes Betsy Brandt still can’t handle.

“Listen, I could put my big girl pants on and do it. I know it’s pretend, I know it was a long time ago,” she explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “There are certain things that happen to Hank, that make my blood pressure rise. I don’t need to see it. I don’t want to!”

Intense scenes aside, the “Life in Pieces” actress enjoyed reuniting with her castmates and crew for “Better Call Saul.”

While a “Breaking Bad” film was released years ago, Brandt would love to revisit the story.

“Yes! Done and done!” she exclaimed.

In the meantime, the actress was hard at work for Hulu’s “Saint X,” which is about a young woman’s mysterious death while on a Caribbean vacation.

Brandt said once she read the book the series was based on, she was all in.

“It fascinated me,” she said. “It’s a good summer watch too!”

She gushed about how the crew was pretty tight-knit since they spent about six months together in the Dominican Republic.

“If there’s anything to makes you tighter, location is how you make a family,” she said.

“Saint X” is streaming on Hulu now and the finale drops Wednesday.