Britney Spears and Will.i.am dropped the highly anticipated single “Mind Your Business” overnight.

The pop dance hit starts off slow with Spears saying “Mind your business, b—-.” The song then transitions into a high-speed beat, which is sure to be stuck in your head all day with the pair singing “Mind your b.”

This isn’t the first time the duo has worked together.

They famously released “Scream & Shout” from Will.i.am’s 2013 album, “#willpower,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. They first worked together on Spears’ 2011 album “Femme Fatale” for the song “Big Fat Bass.”

The Black Eyed Peas member also executive-produced the “Toxic” singer’s 2013 album “Britney Jean,” and worked on her song “It Should Be Easy,” from the album.

The single comes days after Spears announced the date of her long-awaited memoir titled “The Woman in Me.” The book is set to be released on Oct. 24.

“Mind Your Business” is the “Baby One More Time” singer’s second song since ending her years-long conservatorship. Last year she worked with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer,” which is a dance-pop song that combined John’s hits “Tiny Dancer” and “The One.”

Spears hasn’t released any new music on her own since her 2016 album “Glory.”