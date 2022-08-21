Will Smith is slowly crawling back onto social media.

On Saturday, Smith posted a video to Facebook and Instagram that shows his and his son Trey’s encounter with a large spider, possibly inside their Calabasas home.

The caption simply reads, “Posting this from a Holiday Inn.”

“What the whole hell?” Smith says to his son, Trey, as the spider crawls across the floor. “That is a big, ass spider.”

Smith urges Trey to take care of the problem, which he does by placing a glass over the spider. Then, dad slides a piece of paper underneath.

“We’re selling the house,” Smith jokes, holding up the captured spider for the camera.

The spider adventure is Smith’s second Facebook post since he issued an apology to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him at the Academy Awards in March.