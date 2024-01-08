Actor Willem Dafoe’s long and illustrious career is now cemented in Hollywood history.

On Monday afternoon he was honored with the 2,768th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the first one of the year.

Dafoe has starred in over 150 films and has been nominated for four Academy Awards.

Among those titles are “The Boondock Saints,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Platoon,” “Shadow of the Vampire,” “The Florida Project,” and “At Eternity’s Gate.”

During the ceremony, fellow actors Patricia Arquette and Pedro Pascal delivered speeches.

“Few people know that we call Willem the ‘Pope of Hollywood,'” Arquette explained. “There’s only one Willem Dafoe. Willem is one of those people who exceeds your hopes when you work with him when you get to meet him.”

Willem Dafoe touches his new star at a ceremony honoring him with the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 8, 2024 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Dafoe starred in “Gonzo Girl,” which was Arquette’s directorial debut.

The actress/ director pointed out that Dafoe has worked with some of the best actors and directors because “he always elevates material.”

While “The Lighthouse” actor has racked up numerous awards and nominations, that isn’t his goal.

“Some people act to gain success, Willem happens to be successful because he acts,” the “Boyhood” actress explained.

Pascal knows firsthand how effective Dafoe’s acting skills are.

“I saw ‘Platoon’ in the movie theater with my father and he made me cry so hard, my dad sent me to the bathroom,” “The Last of Us” actor explained. “This was 1986, I was like 10 years old and I still wanted to be an actor.”

The honor didn’t end with Dafoe receiving a star. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce declared Jan. 8 as William Dafoe Day in Hollywood.

The actor’s star is located on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

“I can’t stop smiling. I feel like a real idiot, but this is wonderful” Dafoe exclaimed.

The Appleton, Wisconsin native never could imagine his life in the Mid-West would lead him here to the Walk of Fame.

Dafoe noted some other people from his hometown who also share the honor like Harry Houdini, Jonathan Winters and radio/TV personality Clifton Fadiman.

“I love making films and it’s arguably the most collaborative of art forms,” he continued. “I’m really touched when people show up for this for me. Not only the fans but also people that I’ve worked with in my creative light.”

He thanked his wife, director Giada Colagrande, along with a long list of friends and colleagues.

He credited her for teaching him “gratitude” and reminding him to “not spit” on his luck.