William recently starred in the Netflix series “Northern Rescue” opposite Kathleen Robertson. He can also be seen in a recurring arc opposite Miles Teller and John Hawkes in Amazon’s series “Too Old to Die Young.”

Now he’s starring in a new movie, “Dakota,” which follows an ex-service dog who joins single mom Kate and her daughter Alex to live on their small-town family farm. Dakota quickly adjusts to her new home and becomes somewhat of a local hero, soon becoming inseparable from Alex. But when the farm’s existence is threatened by the town’s rogue sheriff, Dakota must help the family band together and save the land.

The film is available on VOD and all digital platforms on May 20.