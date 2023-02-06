Sam Rubin explores the items inside the gift bags at the Grammys. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 6, 2023.

Not every artist can win a Grammy, but that doesn’t mean they go home empty-handed.

They sometimes score big when grabbing a gift bag from the ceremony.

Lash Fary from Distinctive Assets gave KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin a peek inside the official Grammy gift lounge.

The first item showcased was the ReFa Fine Bubbles Showerhead, which uses “Japanese technology to create microbubbles that get into your pores and better cleanse your skin.”

Ultra luxurious skincare line, Miage Skincare, is also featured. The collection featured is worth $500.

“These are waterless macromolecule formulas that are based on human stem cell science,” Fary explained.

