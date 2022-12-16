Four years ago, Tamera Mowry-Housley and her family decided to live in Napa full-time and they haven’t looked back.

“It’s heavenly. I will tell you this as a foodie. It is the best place to live,” she gushed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “There are lots of amazing gardens, farm-to-table cuisine, and of course, there are amazing vineyards everywhere you turn around.”

It also helps that her husband, former journalist Adam Housley, and his family own a winery of their own.

And no, none of them are stomping on any grapes.

“No one stomps on grapes anymore,” she laughed.

Wine country is a perfect fit for the “Sister, Sister” star, who claimed she was born with a sophisticated palate for wine.

“I took a class when we (she and Housley) were dating and the teacher was like ‘Wait a minute, you really have a palate for wine. Do you know what you’re tasting?’ I didn’t know what I was doing,” she explained.

Food and wine seem to be her specialty, which is why she’s the perfect host for the “Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge,” which is a basking competition show on Prime Video.

“Basically you have a pastry chef and a cake artist together and they make these amazing desserts and treats that look like something out of a Dr. Seuss storybook,” she said. “The thing about Dr. Seuss is it’s very universal. Everyone knows what the ‘Cat in the Hat’ is supposed to look like so you can’t do your own version of it. You have to make sure the hands are right, the eyes are right.”

While the task at hand is challenging, Mowry-Housley said the contestants were up for the challenge.

However, all that changes when the treats aren’t very good and she’s unable to hide her reactions. “I’ve always been a person that’s very expressive,” she revealed.

“It was like these crazy ingredients like beets and garlic,” she explained about some of the contestant’s entries.

All in all, she said the entire experience has been “magical.”

The “Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” is streaming now on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.