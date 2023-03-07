For those who’ve longed to live in a Barbie world will be able to have those dreams come true all thanks to a new pop-up.

The World of Barbie is making a stop in Southern California and the world-famous doll is bringing a life-sized Dream House.

You’ll feel like a “Barbie Girl” once you step inside this 20,000-square-foot space.

There’s also plenty to enjoy like a walk-in closet, a museum, and even a Barbie Space Shuttle with interactive missions.

Other attractions include a full-size Camper Van, a Barbie Music Studio where you can record your own music, a gift shop where you can build a “customized Barbie set from scratch with the exclusive Build it Barbie” and more.

There are also other events including a pink carpet night to get all dolled up and enjoy live entertainment.

The exhibit gained worldwide attention after it debuted in Toronto.

It opens at Santa Monica Place on April 14 and it’s open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Eager fans can sign up for a waitlist. Tickets go on sale March 8 at 12 p.m. and cost $34.