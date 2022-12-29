About three months ago, Teddi Mellencamp went to the doctor for an annual skin checkup. She actually was encouraged to get a spot on her back checked out by her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar Kyle Richards.

“It ended up being (melanoma) and there were 11 different ones,” Mellencamp revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

The wellness coach underwent surgery to have all 11 removed, as well as three lymph nodes, and she revealed to her social media followers that the procedure was successful.

While she now requires checkups every four to six weeks, she urges everyone to get their skin checked.

“Now’s the time to make your appointments to get in even if you think it’s nothing because I thought mine was nothing,” she explained.

As she celebrates the major health news, Mellencamp’s been busy with her podcast “Two T’s in a Pod” with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

The pair have been at it for over a year and it’s been quite successful.

“It’s two friends laughing and watching the show just like everybody else at home,” she explained. Both women have hot takes and hot opinions on the episodes and carry the mantra “You’re only as good as last week’s episode.”

“We’re kind of a hot mess,” she laughed. “We’re constantly changing our minds.”

So, does the podcast have Mellencamp itching for a return to the series?

“I never say never about everything,” she cheekily said.

Listen to “Two T’s in a Pod” wherever you get your podcasts.