Beyonce’s selling some unique tickets for her Renaissance World Tour and we’re not quoting her song “Alien Superstar.”

So-called “listening only” tickets are being offered to fans and they range in price between $100 to $200. The seats for these tickets are located in places in the stadium where the view of the stage is obstructed in some way.

A ticket at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in this area was being sold for $157 before taxes and fees.

This didn’t please some Beyhive members.

“@Ticketmaster what the h— is this?? nearly $200 (with taxes/fees) for a “LISTENING ONLY SEAT” for @Beyonce‘s show tonight in NJ??? Explain this. Quickly. Expeditiously,” tweeted one person.

However, for fans who took advantage of the option, it worked out and they were able to save thousands of dollars.

TikTok user @Twinkabellesmom shared her view. She said she was able to enjoy the show but did have some equipment in her way.

Ryan Bloomquist took the leap of faith and ended up with a great view from the side.

The superstar’s Renaissance World Tour kicked off in May in Sweden. It’s set to make its way to Southern California on Sept. 1 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

Queen Bey will have three shows at the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

She’ll also perform on Sept. 2 and Sept. 4.

KTLA took a look at the tickets on Ticketmaster for the three shows at SoFi and did not see any “no view, listening only” available at this time.