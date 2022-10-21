Things are going well for Chris Jericho.

The wrestling star just inked a three-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

“We just made our L.A. debut a few months ago at The Forum. We sold it out in about three hours,” Jericho explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “We’re three years going now and we’re the hottest wrestling company in the world today.”

The wrestler is also showing off his acting skills in “Terrifier 2,” but the film is leaving some audience members sick.

Various reports say some moviegoers have thrown up, cried, and passed out after watching the film.

“Stephen King actually said ‘Terrifier 2’: grossing you out, old-school,'” exclaimed Jericho. “This movie is completely insane. What’s been going on is something from the ’70s. Watch this at your own risk.”

Art the Clown is the movie’s main villain and Jericho declares the character the new Jason Vorhees of the “Friday the 13th” franchise. While Jericho himself isn’t the killer clown- he’s a huge fan.

“‘Terrifier 2’ is the movie of the Halloween season, for sure,” he declared.

The campy thriller’s effects are made by hand, so no digital-computerized effects here.

“The kill scenes in this are completely insane. You won’t see anything like it. It’s not for everybody,” the Fozzy frontman said. “People are literally throwing up in the theater. That isn’t some marketing campaign. That is the truth.”

“It is not, I repeat, it is not for the faint of heart.”

“Terrifier 2” is out in theaters now.