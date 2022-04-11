Stephan Merchant talked about how he stays humble by doing house chores and the need to play nerdy characters in movies.

He stated that if there is going to be a nerdy character and he is there, let him have it! He even writes himself in as the nerdy guy in his own productions.

Merchant also talked about how he is a “hinderance” to his own acting career by boxing himself in the nerd category and how he writes, directs, produces and even catered the set to save money.

“The Outlaws” is available to stream now on Prime Video.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 11, 2022.