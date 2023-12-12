Wu-Tang may be “for the children,” but it’s now also for those in Sin City.

The iconic New York hip-hop group announced on Tuesday that they’ve locked down a residency in Las Vegas.

“Are you ready? Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues… The Las Vegas Residency,” the group posted on Instagram.

RZA (top) and (L-R) Young Dirty Bastard, U-God, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan perform during a stop of the N.Y. State of Mind tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will host the group’s residency, which kicks off Super Bowl weekend.

Vegas will be stacked and packed that weekend as the big game will be taking place at the nearby Allegiant Stadium.

RZA, the group’s leader whose real name is Robert Diggs, told The New York Times that this project has been in the works for five years. It also is a way to celebrate the current 50th birthday of hip-hop music.

“Hip-hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience,” he told the outlet. He hopes the residency will “show that hip-hop can go where any other art form has gone before.”

The Wu-Tang Clan was formed in Staten Island, New York in 1992 with group members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard a.k.a. ODB.

Close affiliate Cappadonna joined the group later on, and ODB’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, has performed with the group in honor of his father.

The show dates so far are Feb. 9 and 10 and March 22 and 23. The March dates coincide with March Madness.

Presale begins on Dec. 12 with the presale code: CREAM.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 15.