WWE stars Daria Berenato and Mandy Saccomanno aren’t just battling it out in the ring, they have brought the fight to the world of gourmet doughnuts. The idea flourished from going on tour for WWE where they found their new found passion, doughnuts.

As the dynamic duo toured the world for WWE, they also toured some great doughnut shops along the way and that’s where the idea came to start their own shop, DaMandyz. There are 6 original flavors that the ladies crafted with their in house chef and did a celebrity partnership with food guru, Lawrence Longo along with a company called Kitchen Data Systems.

Berenato and Saccomanno lauched their first virtual doughnut kitchen out of Los Angeles that is now up for delivery on Uber Eats and Postmates.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 12, 2022.