WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are known for laying the smackdown on their opponents in the ring, but when it comes to real-life disagreements the married couple has their own way of dealing with conflict.

“I tap out,” Rollins revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning Show.

So, what exactly does the couple debate about? Mint chocolate.

Lynch likes it, whereas Rollins finds it “disgusting.”

The couple tied the knot in 2021 after making their relationship public in 2019. They welcomed a daughter, named Roux, in 2020.

If their little one ever wanted to get into the business, her parents would support her.

“I want her to do whatever makes her happy,” Lynch said. “It’s afforded us a great life.”

Debates on sweets aside, the pair are gearing up for the wrestling world’s Super Bowl, Wrestlemania 39. The two-day event takes place on April 1 and 2.

The Drip God and The Man take on their opponents on Night 1.

Lynch will reunite with WWE legends Lita and Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL, which consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

Rollins is set to fight YouTuber Logan Paul. It turns out, the day they hit the mat is on Paul’s birthday.

“Oh, I’ve got a nice little birthday present here in a box,” Rollins revealed.”

Wrestlemania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on April 1 and 2. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

You can also watch the event on Peacock.