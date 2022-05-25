The release of Yeezy Gap’s latest Balenciaga collection has been postponed following the deadly shooting at a school in Texas.

“In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27. As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted,” the company announced this morning via its website.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

Yeezy Gap is Kanye West’s collection with Gap. The rapper/designer inked a 10-year deal with the retailer in June 2020. The line linked up with designer Balenciaga for a collaboration dubbed Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. Earlier this year the brand’s first collaboration sold out in minutes.

The release set for Friday will consist of a limited collection of t-shirts, hats, outerwear, pants, tops and accessories with prices reportedly ranging between $120 – $440.

