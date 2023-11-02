If you’ve been waiting to see how the Dutton family saga will end, you’re going to have to wait a while.

The final episodes of “Yellowstone” are set to premiere in November 2024, Paramount tells The Hollywood Reporter. The final episodes are the second part of Season 5.

The hit series was supposed to wrap up later this year, but that was delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes as well as scheduling issues with Kevin Costner.

However, don’t lose heart.

Fans will still be able to keep up with the Dutton family dynasty in different ways, even if it’s without the main players from “Yellowstone.”

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, foreground from left, appears with actor Kevin Costner, production designer Ruth De Jong and writer-director Taylor Sheridan in the lodge at the Chief Joseph Ranch during a visit to the set of the television series “Yellowstone” in Darby, Mont, Dec. 7, 2017. The popular television western “Yellowstone” will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. (Kurt Wilson/The Missoulian via AP)

A prequel called “1944” is in the works, as is a spinoff called “2024.” “Yellowstone” has two prequels already, “1883” and “1923.”

“Within five years, we grew ‘Yellowstone’ from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions — and we’re just getting started,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, to THR. “On the heels of ‘1883’ and ‘1923’’s success, our new planned spinoffs, ‘1944’ and ‘2024,’ will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

“Yellowstone” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studio. The spinoffs are carried by Paramount+.

“The global success of ‘Yellowstone’ continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch. This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can’t wait to bring ‘1944’ and ‘2024’ to audiences everywhere,” said David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios, said to Deadline.

In May, it was revealed that Season 5 will be the show’s final season. Also during this time, Entertainment Tonight reported Kevin Costner wouldn’t be returning to the show after Season 5.

Behind Costner, who plays Montana rancher John Dutton, series creator Taylor Sheridan launched a phenomenon. The opening of its fifth season last November was seen by 12.1 million viewers on the night of its debut, more people than any other scripted series last fall — a remarkable feat for a show not on a broadcast network.

The actor is reportedly in the middle of “Horizon: An American Saga,” which is a four-film series that he’s in charge of and starring in. Production is taking place in Utah.

The movie is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2024.