The Duttons are back on the small screen for Season 5 of the Paramount+ hit “Yellowstone,” and they’re coming in hot.

The newest season’s trailer shows John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, being sworn in as governor of Montana over ominous music alluding to the drama that faces him in his new position.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the new season following Season 4’s finale this past January.

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, chalked up this season with one word: intense.

“This season the intensity just continues to ramp up,” he explained to KTLA 5’s entertainment producer Monica Cooper. “It’s more exciting. The stakes are higher, we’re getting to where there’s only one resolution. Everyone can feel it sort of boiling in that direction and I think everyone’s going to love it.”

Bentley’s character is one many fans love to hate. Some hardcore ones are not shy to tell him how they feel.

“It’s a real blast to see the reaction of fans to the show and to Jamie,” he said. “I get a range of things that are said and whatnot, but it’s always that they’re just so invested and so passionate.”

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, said he was stopped by numerous pilots, flight attendants and airport staff praising the show while traveling home to Florida from Texas.

“It’s a testament to Taylor’s writing and to the tremendous cast,” he explained, referencing the show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

One element that captures fans is the gorgeous Montana scenery. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, loved the area so much that he and his wife moved there.

“We live there full-time now,” Grimes revealed. “I think I speak for everyone, it’s just a dream up there.”

“Yellowstone” Season 5 premieres on Nov. 13 on Paramount+ with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m.