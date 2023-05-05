This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from “Yellowstone.” (Paramount Network via AP)

“Yellowstone” is coming to an end.

According to Variety, the hit series’ fifth season will be the last one and it’s set to debut in November.

However, this is not a complete goodbye to the Duttons.

An “untitled sequel series has been ordered and will debut on Paramount Network and Paramount+ in December,” the publication reported.

The announcement comes after Entertainment Tonight reported Kevin Costner wouldn’t be returning to the show after Season 5.

Costner is reportedly in the middle of “Horizon: An American Saga,” which is a four-film series that he’s in charge of and starring in. Production is taking place in Utah.

“’Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios in a statement obtained by Variety.

Not much is known about the upcoming sequel, but back in February Deadline reported that Matthew McConaughey was in talks for an upcoming project involving the franchise.

“Yellowstone” is currently filming its fifth season.

Back in November, the series began airing the first half of the season, which was eight episodes.