Yes, Chef!

Carmy, cousin and company are slated to return to the kitchen.

The popular FX/Hulu series “The Bear” has been given the green light for a third season the series announced on social media on Monday morning.

The series stars Jeremy Allen White as protagonist Carmy Berzatto. It also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Season 2 had star-studded additions like Jamie Lee Curtis, Joel McHale and more.

“’The Bear,’ which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment told Deadline. “We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of ‘The Bear.’”

“The Bear” premiered in June of 2022 and immediately won over the public.

Earlier this year, White received the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Edebiri won for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The show itself took home the award for Best Comedy Series.

White also won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Right now it’s up for 13 Emmy Awards, which include Outstanding Comedy Series.

While the news of a new season is on the horizon, there is still much more up in the air.

“Writers, of course, can work on that new season now,” explained KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “When do they start filming it? Well, the actors’ strike would have to end to enable that to happen.”

Season 1 and 2 of “The Bear” are currently streaming on Hulu.