Samantha Harris is an actress, TV Host, and breast cancer survivor. She spoke to KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon about her journey with battling and beating breast cancer.

The TV Host spoke with multiple doctors who told her she did not have cancer and her mammograms were cleared but she felt and knew something was off so she had to follow her instincts. Finally, after not taking “No” for an answer, she underwent a lumpectomy and found out she was living with invasive breast cancer that had also spread to her lymph nodes.

Harris found that yoga has helped her heal physically and mentally after her battle with breast cancer. Since then, she has now become a national ambassador for Susan G. Komen and her non-profit organization, Yoga Works. Komen has created its first-ever dedicated yoga and wellness program that has been tailored to the breast cancer community, “Yoga Works Pink.”

For more info about the Yoga Works Pink program, you can visit yogaworks.com/pink.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2023.