If your dream is to get paid to watch TV, this is for you.

A recent promotional campaign by OnlineCasinos.com is celebrating National Binge Day with a contest to determine which Netflix series is truly the most “bingeworthy”.

The three shows that the lucky winner will have to watch and then vote on are “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” and “Wednesday.”

The winner will have one month to complete the three series in their entireties, a task KTLA 5’s David Lazarus says would require nearly 50 hours of viewing all together.

A “generous” budget of $2,000 will be given to the contest’s winner, who will also receive $500 to cover snacks and a Netflix subscription if they don’t already have one, OnlineCasinos.com said.

The winner will need to score each TV series out of ten based on the following criteria:

“Bingeability” rating – Likeliness of a viewer watching more than one episode in each sitting

“Distractability” rating – How often the viewer finds themselves distracted while watching the show

“Snoozability” rating – Likeliness that the show makes the viewer fall asleep

“Take Two” rating – Likeliness that the viewer would re-watch the series

“Grand Finale” rating – How impressed the viewer was at the season finale

The application submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 – which also happens to be National Binge Day.

Click here to submit an application.