L.A.’s YouTube Theater is celebrating its first anniversary by giving KTLA an all-access tour.

It is not only a great venue for musical acts, but also for comedy. The venue has already played host to Deon Cole, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, among others.

YouTube Theater’s VP of Programming, Adolfo Romero gave KTLA 5 Morning News the rundown on upcoming acts, which include Lil Nas X, The Doobie Brothers, Rosalía and so much more.

Romero talked to us from the Club Lounge, where it is open to the fans and any concert goer. In the lounge you can relax and enjoy some good food and drinks before the shows

To keep up with what’s going on you can head to youtubetheater.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 22 2022.