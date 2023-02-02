Yvette Nicole Brown is a narrator of Apple TV+’s new stop-motion animation children’s series “Shape Island.”

The show is based on the shape books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen.

“It’s about a circle, a triangle and a square who are totally different, but they’re best friends on this island and they have to learn to live together,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “It’s something we could all learn to do by watching this wonderful new show.”

While many people may assume the title is for a new makeover show or dating series, Brown made sure to make a couple of things clear.

“Those are two things you’ll never see me do: a dating show or an exercise show.,” she laughed.

While a show about shapes may seem childish, the “Community” star explained there is a powerful lesson that adults can learn from as well.

“It’s a show about understanding that even if you don’t exactly move through life the way someone else does, it doesn’t mean that you can’t find a way to coexist and you know, in our political climate, we need to know how to do that.”

The project has been a long time coming due to the long process that is stop-motion. Brown said she started recording for this series back in 2021.

All episodes of “Shape Island” are now streaming on Apple TV+.