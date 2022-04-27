Emmy nominated actor Yvette Nicole Brown chats about her time filming with John Stamos for “Big Shots” season two and how she found her big break on the cult classic, “Community.” Brown however changed gears from an actor to a full-time caregiver for her father after discovering he was suffering from dementia. Her selfless act resulted in becoming an official honoree at the Alzheimer Association’s Spring Gala , an event meant to raise awareness and funds to help find a cure to this horrible disease.

The event begins tomorrow, for tickets visit LASpringGala.GiveSmart.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 27, 2022.