From “High School Musical” to the Walk of Fame.

Actor Zac Efron was honored with the 2,767th star on Monday afternoon.

Jeremy Allen White, Miles Teller and Sean Durkin served as the guest speakers for the ceremony.

“He’s a true triple-threat with a combination of immense talent, incredible work ethic and (an) above-average face,” Teller joked. “There isn’t a type of film, Zac, that you haven’t starred in and excelled in. I mean he sang and danced and held his own opposite Hugh Jackman, which if you’ve seen ‘Oklahoma’ or ‘Boy from Oz,’ I mean that is really impressive.”

Zac Efron attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The California native began his career at the Pacific Coast Performing Arts Center before quickly becoming a teen idol for his role as Troy in the Emmy-winning “High School Musical” trilogy.

He’s since reinvented himself as a leading man in a wide variety of roles.

Efron’s latest project is in the new film “The Iron Claw,” which is already generating Oscar buzz. The movie is based on the Von Erich family, an American wrestling clan. It’s set to hit theaters on Dec. 22.

“His career has been prolific, he floats from piece to piece, leading Hollywood blockbusters to supporting work and auteur films with ease,” White, who stars with Efron in “The Iron Claw,” said during the ceremony.

When it came to his moment to speak at the podium, the “Baywatch” star called it “surreal.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be standing here today in front of such dear friends, colleagues through the years and lifelong fans who have been with me since Day 1,” he explained.

He also honored the late Matthew Perry who he starred alongside in “17 Again.” He said the “Friends” actor was so “kind and generous” when the two filmed the movie.

“It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career.”

“Thank you so much for that Matthew,” Efron said as he looked to the sky. “(I am) thinking about you a lot today.”

He then thanked his “first fans,” which are his mom, dad and brother.

“There’s been a lot of sacrifices, it couldn’t have been easy. Thanks for believing in me and you’re the reason I’m here today.”

Efron’s star is located on Hollywood Boulevard in between Wilcox Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard.