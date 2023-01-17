Zach Gilford talked about starring in multiple horror films and explained he was not a huge horror fan when he was growing up, but he has grown to respect the genre. He talked about his newest horror film “There’s Something Wrong with the Children,” and said he was drawn to the movie because you are never sure what is going on. Zach said the director described the movie as “just creepy” and shared that he thinks that is part of the genius behind the movie.

“There’s Something Wrong with the Children” is available on digital and on demand now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 17, 2023.