Fresh off the plane from England and a little jet lagged, Zack Ward joined us to talk about “A Christmas Story Christmas.”

Ward reprises his role as Scut Farkus in the HBO Max sequel of the Christmas classic.

He and KTLA’s Sam Rubin reminisced about the old gang from 30 years ago, when Ward was only 13 years old.

Ward said being able to get back together again after all those years was a huge gift and they are all very proud of the film.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” is available to stream on HBO max.

Sam Rubin reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 24, 2022.