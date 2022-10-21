Netflix’s “From Scratch” is a touching love story that also contains beautiful scenery and delicious food.

Actress Zoe Saldaña stars in the series that follows the cross-cultural whirlwind romance of Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, an American student studying abroad in Italy, who meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star got to eat many delicious Italian dishes on camera, but it did have its downsides.

“When you shoot eating scenes, they’re just not as great as you may think,” she laughed to KTLA 5’s entertainment producer Monica Cooper. “It’s exhausting. For long periods of time and you have to eat the same dish from different camera setups and you have to act as if you’re having it for the very first time in your life.”

Saldaña admitted she could “eat her way through Italy” and did offer some advice for those visiting the region.

“One thing you have to do in Italy when you’re tasting a dish is to recognize in front of the person who made it, that you’re liking it,” she advised. “That’s the only thing they want!”

The show is based on the true life story of Tembi Locke, who is one of the writers and executive producers of the series. Saldaña said Locke was present throughout the entire project.

“She was very resourceful for all of us in terms of how these experiences took place and what was magical about every moment, but also what was real and what was painful,” the actress explained about Locke’s presence on set.”

“From Scratch” is streaming globally now on Netflix.