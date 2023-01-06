Zuri Reed has become a part of the “National Treasure” franchise by starring in Disney+’s new series, “National Treasure: Edge of History.”

Reed was a huge fan of the two original movies and says they are “classics.” The actress touched on how a lot of the scenes from the movie were filmed in Philadelphia, which is home for her.

“I just had a huge connection with the film,” revealed the actress. “It’s a total full-circle moment for me.”

She plays a tech genius in the adventure series and says it is great if you are a fan of the original films but if not, it is still a fun journey and has a little something for everybody.

“National Treasure: Edge of History” is streaming now exclusively on Disney+ with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 6, 2023.