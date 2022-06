The Editorial lead from The Infatuation L.A. Brant Cox joined us live with four great BBQ spots in Los Angeles for your 4th of July BBQ.

For more information on The Infatuation L.A. you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on the spots featured in this segment, visit the following websites.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 29, 2022.