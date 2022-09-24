Back-to-school season is in full swing and Jessica knows how busy things can get as a parent of two young sons.

She tries to get dinner on the table in her house in 30 minutes or less.

Her Thai Noodles with Spicy Peanut Sauce recipe is a definite go-to since the meal comes together in about 15 minutes.

The key to this tasty weeknight meal is the spicy peanut sauce that can be made in a blender.

After helping his mom put together this quick and easy dish, Levi tasted it and said, “I want you to make me some of this for dinner.”

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 127.

Thai Noodles with Spicy Peanut Sauce

• Box of Stir-Fry Rice Noodles

• 1/2 cup shredded carrots

• Cut 1 cucumber lengthwise into sticks, leaving the skin on

• 1 Julienne red pepper

• A handful of fresh chopped cilantro

• 4 green onions chopped

• A handful of salted roasted peanuts

• 1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter

• 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

• 1 garlic clove

• 1 tablespoon of sriracha

• 2 tablespoons of coconut aminos

• 2 tablespoons of soy sauce

• 2 squeezed limes

• Hot Water (if needed)

Instructions

Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook rice noodles according to the instructions on the package.

2. Add creamy peanut butter, sesame oil, garlic, sriracha, coconut aminos, soy sauce, and lime juice to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add hot water if it’s too thick.

3. Add peanut sauce to hot noodles and toss.

4. Add carrots, red peppers, cucumbers, green onion, and cilantro, then toss.

5. Add salted roasted peanuts and another squeeze of lime.

6. Enjoy!!