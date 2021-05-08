Add Jessica’s chicken caprese salad to your Mother’s Day menu

Jessica recently came up with a new idea for cooking chicken breast, which can sometimes get boring.
Her chicken caprese salad comes together in a snap and can make a great addition to your Mother’s Day menu.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 103.
Chicken Caprese Salad
Ingredients
- Cherry tomato medley sliced in half (all different colors)
- 2 breasts of chicken
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic powder
- Olive oil
- 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar
- 2 to 3 cloves of garlic, chopped
- Thick slices of ciabatta bread
- Basil
- Buffalo mozzarella (or burrata cheese)
Instructions
- Butterfly the breasts of chicken and use a rolling pin or mallet to flatten out the butterflied pieces.
- Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, garlic powder and drizzle with olive oil.
- Add halved tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, chopped garlic and 1/4 cup of olive oil into a bowl and let marinate at room temperature for about an hour.
- Add the slices of ciabatta to the grill and brown on both sides until crispy (add olive oil to bread if needed).
- Grill chicken on the bbq or a grill pan on the stove.
- Cut the grilled ciabatta into small pieces to create croutons.
- Add ciabatta croutons, and a handful of torn basil to the tomatoes (serve immediately or croutons will become soggy)
- Plate the tomato salad with dollops of buffalo mozzarella and then top with the chicken breasts.
- Enjoy!