Add Jessica’s chicken caprese salad to your Mother’s Day menu

Jessica recently came up with a new idea for cooking chicken breast, which can sometimes get boring.

Her chicken caprese salad comes together in a snap and can make a great addition to your Mother’s Day menu.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 103.

Chicken Caprese Salad

Ingredients

Cherry tomato medley sliced in half (all different colors)

2 breasts of chicken

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Olive oil

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

2 to 3 cloves of garlic, chopped

Thick slices of ciabatta bread

Basil

Buffalo mozzarella (or burrata cheese)

Instructions

Butterfly the breasts of chicken and use a rolling pin or mallet to flatten out the butterflied pieces. Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, garlic powder and drizzle with olive oil. Add halved tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, chopped garlic and 1/4 cup of olive oil into a bowl and let marinate at room temperature for about an hour. Add the slices of ciabatta to the grill and brown on both sides until crispy (add olive oil to bread if needed). Grill chicken on the bbq or a grill pan on the stove. Cut the grilled ciabatta into small pieces to create croutons. Add ciabatta croutons, and a handful of torn basil to the tomatoes (serve immediately or croutons will become soggy) Plate the tomato salad with dollops of buffalo mozzarella and then top with the chicken breasts. Enjoy!