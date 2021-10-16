Add these pumpkin spice waffles to your fall line up

Jessica recently chatted with Julia Collin Davison from “America’s Test Kitchen” about her new show and cookbook.

The two of them whipped up some homemade pumpkin spice waffles from “The Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook.”

They are a must add to your fall repertoire.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 112.

Pumpkin Spice Waffles, courtesy of “America’s Test Kitchen The Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook.” Makes five 7-inch Belgian waffles

Ingredients

2½ cups oat flour

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

1 (15-ounce) can unsweetened pumpkin puree

1¼ cups organic plain low-fat yogurt

2 large organic eggs

¼ cup expeller-pressed canola oil, plus extra for brushing

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Instructions

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 200 degrees. Whisk oat flour, all-purpose flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt, nutmeg, and cardamom together in large bowl. Line rimmed baking sheet with triple layer of paper towels. Spread pumpkin on paper towels in even layer. Cover pumpkin with second triple layer of paper towels and press firmly until paper towels are saturated. Peel back top layer of towels and discard. Grasp bottom towels and fold pumpkin in half; peel back towels. Transfer pumpkin to separate bowl and discard towels. Whisk in yogurt, eggs, oil, sugar, and ginger until combined. Whisk pumpkin mixture into flour mixture until well combined and smooth. Set wire rack in now-empty baking sheet and place in oven. Heat waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions and brush well with additional oil. Add scant 1 cup batter to waffle iron and cook according to manufacturer’s instructions until each waffle is deep golden and has crisp, firm exterior. Serve immediately or transfer to wire rack in oven. Repeat with remaining batter, brushing waffle iron with additional oil.