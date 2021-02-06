Barbie-Q in Encino offers Midwestern-style BBQ and comfort food staples

Fortune Southern started her BBQ business as a food truck about five years ago and she knew she eventually wanted to turn it into a brick and mortar restaurant.

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit and she could no longer go to food truck events, Fortune took it as a sign to make her dream come true.

First she wanted to give her business a new name, but make it “cute and catchy.”

Enter Barbie-Q in Encino, which offers Midwestern style BBQ and something for everyone.

Jessica got to sample from Fortune’s menu, including a jaw-dropping sweet and savory polish sausage sandwich.

For more information about Barbie-Q, visit their website and Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 92.