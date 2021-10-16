Be your own barista and try Jessica’s homemade pumpkin spice latte

Jessica admits that she doesn’t go to Starbucks for their signature pumpkin spice latte, but she does love everything pumpkin.

So, you guessed it, she made one at home! Her recipe for a PSL is easy to make and perfect for a cool fall day.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 112.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of brewed coffee
  • 1/4 cup of pumpkin puree
  • Add milk to taste 
  • 1 tablespoons of vanilla extract
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Instructions

  1. Blend together all the ingredients. 
  2. Taste and adjust the ingredients as needed.
  3. Cheers! 

