Beach mussels with Nick Liberato, chef, restaurateur and host of Netflix’s ‘Restaurants on the Edge’

Chef and restaurateur Nick Liberato has a new show on Netflix, "Restaurants on the Edge," where he and his team visit under-performing restaurants around the world and help revitalize and uplift them.

He also has two restaurants in Venice: Venice Whaler and The Pier House.

He joined Jessica in her kitchen to make his beach mussels, which are served at The Pier House.

Jessica loved everything about this dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 61.

Pier House's Beach Mussels (serves 4)

Ingredients

5 pounds of PEI or Greenlip mussels

2 bay leafs

2 teaspoons of red chili flakes

4 Kaffir lime leaves

Heavy cream

4 shallots, sliced

10 fennel (with tops, sliced

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 pinch of fennel pollen

3 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

Fennel fronds (tops of the fennel plant)

1 cup of olive oil

1 loaf of sourdough bread to grill

Instructions

Add oil to a hot pan. Add sliced shallots, fennel, garlic and bay leaf. Add mussels and sauté. Add 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard. Toss in pan. Add Kaffir lime cream and cover with lid. Steam and make sure all mussels are open. Plate in a bowl and top with fresh fennel fronds and fennel pollen.