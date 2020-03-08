Brunch comfort food at Auntie’s Bakery and Cafe in Whittier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Auntie’s Bakery and Cafe in Whittier offers beautiful outdoor seating and a delicious.

Whittier native Leeba Lessin is an aunt “to a lot of people” and wanted to bring a special breakfast spot to her hometown, while also including some twists.

Chef Stephen Trujillo also returned to his hometown and said Auntie’s goal is to make patrons feel at home and warm.

Whether you're looking for french toasts, eggs Benedict or chef specials, Auntie's has something for everyone.

Megan Telles got to sample Stephen’s delicious menu and said she was excited to return with her family.

For more information about Auntie’s, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 61.