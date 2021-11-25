Chef Curtis Stone shows Frank and his wife Elena how to make a pear cranberry crostata

Frank Buckley and his wife visited with celebrity chef Curtis Stone and the trio made a pear cranberry crostata.

This open-faced Italian pie makes for a delicious Thanksgiving treat.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 118.

Pear Cranberry Crostata with Whisky Caramel Sauce, courtesy of Chef Curtis Stone. Serves 6

Make ahead: Dough can be made 1 day ahead, covered, and refrigerated. Alternatively, it can be frozen for up to 1 month. Caramel sauce can be made up to 3 days ahead, covered and refrigerated. Rewarm before serving.

Ingredients

Crostata:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • 3 tablespoons of caster sugar, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt, divided
  • 18 tablespoons (2 1/4 sticks) of cold unsalted butter, cubed, divided
  • 1/3 cup (or more) of ice water
  • 2/3 cup of brown sugar, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, divided
  • 4 Bosc pears, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch wedges
  • 2 cups of fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1/2 tablespoon of heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons of sanding sugar

Whisky Caramel Sauce:

  • 1 1/3 cups of granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup of heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons of whisky
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Instructions

To make dough and streusel topping:

  1. In food processor, pulse 1 12/3 cups flour, 1 tbs. granulated sugar and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt to blend. Add butter and pulse about 10 times, or until butter is in pea-size pieces; do not over process. While pulsing processor, add 1/3 cup of ice water, then pulse just until moist clumps of dough form, adding more water 1 tbs. at a time if necessary. Form dough into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  2. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a work surface. Roll dough on parchment paper to a 1/8-inch thickness. Trim dough to a 14-inch diameter round and transfer parchment to a large sheet pan.
  3. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, mix 3/4 cups flour, 2 tbs. granulated sugar, 1/3 cup brown sugar, and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon to blend. Using your fingers, rub 6 tbs. butter into flour mixture until moist clumps form. Chill crumble for 10 minutes, or until firm.
    To assemble and bake:
  4. Position rack in center of Bosch oven. Select Convection mode and preheat oven to 350°F convection.
  5. In large bowl, whisk 1 tbs. flour, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp. salt together. Add pears and cranberries and toss to coat. Transfer pear mixture to center of crostata dough round, leaving a 2 1/2-inch border of dough. Fold dough border over fruit, pleating loosely and pinching to seal any cracks in dough.
  6. Sprinkle streusel topping over fruit. Brush crust with cream and sprinkle with sanding sugar.
  7. Bake crostata for about 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and fruit has softened. Let cool slightly.
    To make caramel sauce and serve:
  8. In a medium heavy saucepan, over low heat, stir sugar and 1/4 cup water until sugar has dissolved. Increase heat to medium-high and boil without stirring for about 8 minutes, brushing down sides of pan with a wet pastry brush to dissolve any crystals, until caramel is golden brown. Remove pan from heat and slowly whisk in cream and pinch of salt; caramel will bubble vigorously. Whisk in whisky.
  9. Slice crostata and spoon ice cream and caramel sauce over each slice.

