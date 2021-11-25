Chef Curtis Stone shows Frank and his wife Elena how to make a pear cranberry crostata

Frank Buckley and his wife visited with celebrity chef Curtis Stone and the trio made a pear cranberry crostata.
This open-faced Italian pie makes for a delicious Thanksgiving treat.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 118.
Pear Cranberry Crostata with Whisky Caramel Sauce, courtesy of Chef Curtis Stone. Serves 6
Make ahead: Dough can be made 1 day ahead, covered, and refrigerated. Alternatively, it can be frozen for up to 1 month. Caramel sauce can be made up to 3 days ahead, covered and refrigerated. Rewarm before serving.
Ingredients
Crostata:
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 3 tablespoons of caster sugar, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt, divided
- 18 tablespoons (2 1/4 sticks) of cold unsalted butter, cubed, divided
- 1/3 cup (or more) of ice water
- 2/3 cup of brown sugar, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, divided
- 4 Bosc pears, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch wedges
- 2 cups of fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1/2 tablespoon of heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons of sanding sugar
Whisky Caramel Sauce:
- 1 1/3 cups of granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup of heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons of whisky
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Instructions
To make dough and streusel topping:
- In food processor, pulse 1 12/3 cups flour, 1 tbs. granulated sugar and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt to blend. Add butter and pulse about 10 times, or until butter is in pea-size pieces; do not over process. While pulsing processor, add 1/3 cup of ice water, then pulse just until moist clumps of dough form, adding more water 1 tbs. at a time if necessary. Form dough into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Place a sheet of parchment paper on a work surface. Roll dough on parchment paper to a 1/8-inch thickness. Trim dough to a 14-inch diameter round and transfer parchment to a large sheet pan.
- Meanwhile, in medium bowl, mix 3/4 cups flour, 2 tbs. granulated sugar, 1/3 cup brown sugar, and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon to blend. Using your fingers, rub 6 tbs. butter into flour mixture until moist clumps form. Chill crumble for 10 minutes, or until firm.
To assemble and bake:
- Position rack in center of Bosch oven. Select Convection mode and preheat oven to 350°F convection.
- In large bowl, whisk 1 tbs. flour, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp. salt together. Add pears and cranberries and toss to coat. Transfer pear mixture to center of crostata dough round, leaving a 2 1/2-inch border of dough. Fold dough border over fruit, pleating loosely and pinching to seal any cracks in dough.
- Sprinkle streusel topping over fruit. Brush crust with cream and sprinkle with sanding sugar.
- Bake crostata for about 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and fruit has softened. Let cool slightly.
To make caramel sauce and serve:
- In a medium heavy saucepan, over low heat, stir sugar and 1/4 cup water until sugar has dissolved. Increase heat to medium-high and boil without stirring for about 8 minutes, brushing down sides of pan with a wet pastry brush to dissolve any crystals, until caramel is golden brown. Remove pan from heat and slowly whisk in cream and pinch of salt; caramel will bubble vigorously. Whisk in whisky.
- Slice crostata and spoon ice cream and caramel sauce over each slice.