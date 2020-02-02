Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizza Joint 'Gino’s East' Makes Its Way to Sherman Oaks

Dan Michaels and Tod Himmel are childhood buddies who grew up in Chicago.

Tod moved to Southern California about 30 years ago and he said he quickly realized that there is no good deep-dish pizza here. He said that when he would return from a trip to Chicago, he’d make sure to come back with plenty of frozen pizzas.

About two years ago, Tod decided to change that. Once Dan moved to the L.A. area, the two got to work opening their own Chicago-style pizza joint.

Enter Gino’s East of Chicago, an immersive Chicago experience that offers the famous Windy City pie and a lot more.

Tod shared why deep-dish pizza is so important to Chicagoans.

“It’s part of our identity, among other things,” he said. “It’s a badge of honor that you can scarf down an entire one.”

Tod and Dan said they often have a line down the block, and part of Gino’s appeal is that it makes people feel like they’re in Chicago.

Jessica got to make some pizzas with the guys, then, of course, she got to taste the cheesy, crusty goodness along with some of their other specialties.

34.148972 -118.451357