Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann likes to cook.

He joined Jessica in her kitchen to make his family’s stew chicken.

The two talked about his love of other sports, his trajectory to get to L.A. and, of course, food.

They even played some one-on-one while Terance’s chicken cooked!

His chicken dish is easy to make and delicious.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 139.

Terance Mann’s Stew Chicken

Ingredients

Package of chicken drumsticks and thighs

1 green pepper, chopped

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 to 2 habanero peppers, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

4 scallions, chopped

Adobo seasoning

Garlic powder

Curry powder

2 cloves of grated garlic

2 to 3 tablespoons of ketchup

2 to 3 tablespoons of browning and seasoning sauce

Oil

2 cups of water

Instructions

Clean the chicken by rinsing it in cold water. Add the chicken to a bowl and season it with salt, pepper, garlic powder, adobo seasoning and curry powder. Add ketchup Add the garlic, green pepper, scallions, onions, habanero peppers and tomato. Add the browning and seasoning sauce. Heat up the vegetable oil in a pot. Add the chicken and veggies once the oil is hot, and brown chicken. Once the chicken is browned, add 2 cups of water and cook on medium heat for 45 minutes to an hour. Check on the chicken about every 15 minutes. Add more water if needed. Serve with rice. Enjoy!