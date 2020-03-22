Colonia Publica in Whittier offers delicious Mexican bites and fideo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colonia Publica in Whittier has an old cantina feel, while also offering delicious Mexican bites.

Chef Ricardo Diaz told Megan Telles on a recent visit that his restaurant offers fun, small plates reminiscent of bar food in Mexico.

Patrons can make their own sopa de fideo, which reminds Diaz of what his grandma used to make, or they can order the chef’s special, which comes with black beans, plenty of cheese and pork rinds.

Megan also got to try their signature pork belly tacos.

The restaurant is currently open for take out.

For more information about Colonia Publica, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 63.