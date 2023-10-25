Before the family heads out for trick-or-treating on Halloween, here’s a healthy recipe to warm the soul and power kids (and adults) through the night.

Ingredients:

1 leek

2 carrots peeled

2 stalks celery

3 cloves of garlic

2 packages of baby portobella mushrooms

Package of peeled and cubed butternut squash

2 cartons of chicken or veggie stock

Black Kale

Few sprigs of fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

½ Cup black wild rice

Parmesan rind

Heavy Cream

Instructions:

Chop off the dark green stems of the leeks and the bottom root, slice them in half length-wise then chop.

Chop carrot, celery and garlic.

Clean mushrooms with damp towel and slice.

Add 1 pat of butter and drizzle of olive oil into a heavy pot or dutch oven.

Add carrots, leeks, celery, garlic, pinch of salt and sautee until soft.

Add mushrooms, ¾ container of cubed butternut squash (reserving some squash for later)pinch of salt, 1 ½ cartons of stock, fresh thyme, bay leaves, wild rice and parmesan rind to soup and cook for 20 mins.

Add the remainder of cubed butternut squash into a sauce pan and boil down with ½ cup of chicken or veggie stock.

Once butternut is boiled down, add to blender and puree.

Pour it into your soup.

Strip the leaves from the stem of the black kale and cut into ribbons.

Add chopped kale to soup, give it a stir and cook for another 20 mins.

Add a splash of heavy cream with 5 minutes remaining.

Serve in a bowl with sprinkle of parmesan cheese, drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper.

Enjoy!