Before the family heads out for trick-or-treating on Halloween, here’s a healthy recipe to warm the soul and power kids (and adults) through the night.

Ingredients:

  • 1 leek
  • 2 carrots peeled
  • 2 stalks celery
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 2 packages of baby portobella mushrooms
  • Package of peeled and cubed butternut squash
  • 2 cartons of chicken or veggie stock
  • Black Kale
  • Few sprigs of fresh thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • ½ Cup black wild rice
  • Parmesan rind
  • Heavy Cream

Instructions:

  • Chop off the dark green stems of the leeks and the bottom root, slice them in half length-wise then chop.
  • Chop carrot, celery and garlic.
  • Clean mushrooms with damp towel and slice.
  • Add 1 pat of butter and drizzle of olive oil into a heavy pot or dutch oven.
  • Add carrots, leeks, celery, garlic, pinch of salt and sautee until soft.
  • Add mushrooms, ¾ container of cubed butternut squash (reserving some squash for later)pinch of salt, 1 ½ cartons of stock, fresh thyme, bay leaves, wild rice and parmesan rind to soup and cook for 20 mins.
  • Add the remainder of cubed butternut squash into a sauce pan and boil down with ½ cup of chicken or veggie stock.
  • Once butternut is boiled down, add to blender and puree.
  • Pour it into your soup.
  • Strip the leaves from the stem of the black kale and cut into ribbons.
  • Add chopped kale to soup, give it a stir and cook for another 20 mins.
  • Add a splash of heavy cream with 5 minutes remaining.
  • Serve in a bowl with sprinkle of parmesan cheese, drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper.
  • Enjoy!