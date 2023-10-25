Before the family heads out for trick-or-treating on Halloween, here’s a healthy recipe to warm the soul and power kids (and adults) through the night.
Ingredients:
- 1 leek
- 2 carrots peeled
- 2 stalks celery
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 2 packages of baby portobella mushrooms
- Package of peeled and cubed butternut squash
- 2 cartons of chicken or veggie stock
- Black Kale
- Few sprigs of fresh thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- ½ Cup black wild rice
- Parmesan rind
- Heavy Cream
Instructions:
- Chop off the dark green stems of the leeks and the bottom root, slice them in half length-wise then chop.
- Chop carrot, celery and garlic.
- Clean mushrooms with damp towel and slice.
- Add 1 pat of butter and drizzle of olive oil into a heavy pot or dutch oven.
- Add carrots, leeks, celery, garlic, pinch of salt and sautee until soft.
- Add mushrooms, ¾ container of cubed butternut squash (reserving some squash for later)pinch of salt, 1 ½ cartons of stock, fresh thyme, bay leaves, wild rice and parmesan rind to soup and cook for 20 mins.
- Add the remainder of cubed butternut squash into a sauce pan and boil down with ½ cup of chicken or veggie stock.
- Once butternut is boiled down, add to blender and puree.
- Pour it into your soup.
- Strip the leaves from the stem of the black kale and cut into ribbons.
- Add chopped kale to soup, give it a stir and cook for another 20 mins.
- Add a splash of heavy cream with 5 minutes remaining.
- Serve in a bowl with sprinkle of parmesan cheese, drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Enjoy!