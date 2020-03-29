Creamy Tuscan skillet salmon with Haylie Duff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica recently joined Haylie Duff in the actress' kitchen to cook up an easy and light Tuscan salmon.

Haylie didn't always love to cook, but after starting a blog, Real Girl's Kitchen, about her adventures in the kitchen with her two girls, she grew to enjoy it.

Her salmon recipe is versatile and can work for a delicious family dish or a girl's night meal.

The best part is that you can make it in one skillet.

Visit Haylie's blog or Instagram page for more inspiring ideas.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 64.

Haylie Duff's Creamy Tuscan Skillet Salmon

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

4 salmon fillets (6 ounce), patted dry with paper towels

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons of butter

1/8 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of sun dried tomatoes

1 1/2 cups of halved cherry tomatoes

2 cups of baby spinach

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1/2 cup vegetable stock

1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup of chopped flat leaf Italian parsley and basil

Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season salmon all over with salt and pepper. When oil is simmering but not smoking, add salmon skin side up and cook until deeply golden, about 6 minutes. Flip over and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate. Reduce heat to medium and add butter. When butter has melted, stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and sun dried tomatoes and season with salt, pepper and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst, then add spinach. Stir in heavy cream, vegetable stock, parmesan, and herbs and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Return salmon back to skillet and spoon over sauce. Simmer until salmon is cooked through, about 3 minutes more. Garnish with more herbs and squeeze lemon on top before serving. Enjoy!

Related Content In the kitchen with Haylie Duff | California Cooking podcast Audio