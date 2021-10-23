Drop by Hoy’s Wok Chinese Kitchen in Hollywood along L.A. Marathon route

Hoy’s Wok Chinese Kitchen is family run and has been around since 1985.

Sam Ip’s father is the original chef, and you can still find him in the kitchen all these years later.

Sam talked to Jessica about the history of the restaurant and the traditional Chinese dishes that inspired his family’s menu.

Hoy’s Wok is along the L.A. Marathon’s route in Hollywood, and Jessica took a Thai iced tea to go to keep her going strong to the finish line.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 113.