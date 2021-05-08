Elizabeth Morris and Christina Milian open Beignet Box in Studio City after food truck success

The Beignet Box food truck was a staple on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City before Louisiana-native Elizabeth Morris and Christina Milian opened their brick and mortar location last month.

The cafe has already received a warm reception after the co-owners and friends held a New Orleans-style opening day parade.

Elizabeth and Christina have been friends for nearly two decades. The pop star and actress accompanied Elizabeth on trips to New Orleans to help with rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Katrina.

The two moved in together and their place in Studio City was known as the sugar shack. The nickname is what they wanted to name their business, but they settled on Beignet Box instead.

Jessica got to try some beignets and said they were crispy and fluffy.

For more info on Beignet Box visit their website or Instagram page.

And a new location is coming to the Americana in Glendale this summer!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 103.