Ellina Abovian’s mom is not a huge fan of turkey, so she makes a delicious salmon for Thanksgiving every year.

Not only is this dish beautiful, it is also a crowd pleaser.

“They’re going to like it,” Ellina’s mom, Alina, proclaimed.

The tradition started years ago when a family member cooked turkey one Thanksgiving, but Alina also brought over her salmon. The fish dish was the bigger hit, and it’s been a staple ever since.

Ellina said her love for cooking and hosting came from her mom, and we can tell!

For the recipe Ellina used, click here.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 135.